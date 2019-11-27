Notice as required by IC 36-7-4-610 is hereby given in regards to the adoptions of amendments to the Wells County Zoning Ordinance.
SUBJECT MATTER:
Zoning Ordinance
i. Assessory Structures.
ii. Special Exceptions.
iii. Manufacturing Definitions.
iv. Bank/Credit Union Permitted Use & Definition.
v. Manufactured Home Age Requirements.
vi. Enclosed Mortality Composting Definition.
ADOPTION DATE: December 12, 2019
AFFECTED AREAS: All of Wells County, Indiana
VIOLATION PENALTY: Civil action in conformance with IC 36-7-4-1014, IC 36-1-6-4, and IC 34-28-5-1, and any amendments thereto.
LOCATION FOR INSPECTION: Wells County Area Plan Commission, 223 W. Washington St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714 and Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714.
Dated this 20th day of November, 2019.
WELLS COUNTY AREA
PLAN COMMISSION
Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,
Director
nb 11/27, oj 11/28
hspaxlp