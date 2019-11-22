NOTICE OF FINDINGS & ORDER IN THE MATTER of the following drain: LAHR-STOUDER DRAIN – Polk & Dallas Townships/Huntington County, Indiana. NOTICE IS HEREBY given by the HUNTINGTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD that it did on the 21st day of November 2019, enter its findings and order on the vacation of a portion of said drain and these findings and order have been filed and are available for inspection in the Office of the Huntington County Surveyor. HUNTINGTON COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD Jim Warpup, Chairman, Bob Gressley, Tom Wall, Jim Michel, Terry Keiffer.

