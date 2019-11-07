NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE MAINTENANCE REPORT OF THE SURVEYOR, AND SCHEDULE OF ASSESSMENTS in the matter of the following drain in Wells and Huntington Counties, Indiana. NORRIS-HELMS-BABCOCK-BLAIR DRAIN – Salamonie Township – Huntington County, Indiana and Liberty Township – Wells County, Indiana. NOTICE IS HEREBY given by the Joint Huntington/Wells County Drainage Board and to whom it may concern: (1)The Maintenance Report of the Joint Huntington/Wells County Surveyor and the Schedule of Assessments as determined by the Joint Huntington/Wells County Drainage Board have been filed and are available for public inspection in the office of the Huntington County Surveyor: and (2)That said Joint Board will hold a hearing on said Maintenance Report, and on the Schedule of Assessments on the 21st day of November 2019, in the D.A.R. Room #206 on the second floor of the Huntington County Courthouse, Huntington, Indiana, at the following time: NORRIS-HELMS-BABCOCK-BLAIR DRAIN – 11:00AM (3)The written objection to said schedule may be filed in the Office of the Surveyor not less than five days prior to such hearing. JOINT HUNTINGTON/WELLS COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD: Jim Michel, Terry Keiffer, Tammy Robins, Kevin Woodward, Jim Todd. Any individual who requests accommodation as the result of a disability, please contact: The Huntington County Commissioners’ Office, Room 103A, 201 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750, (260) 358-4822. Please provide sufficient notice in advance of the meeting so that reasonable accommodations can be arranged.

nb 11/7

hspaxlp