Nicole C. Scalf, 36, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home in Warren.

She was born Sept. 28, 1983, in Marion. She married Cody Scalf Sept. 10, 2002, in Huntington. Her husband survives in Warren.

Also surviving are two sons, Dylan Scalf and Mason Scalf, both of Warren; a daughter, Brooklyn Scalf of Warren; her mother, Michele Sands of Marion; and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe, 801 Huntington Ave. in Warren. A memori