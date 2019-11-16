Home State & National News Motive a mystery in fatal California school shooting Motive a mystery in fatal California school shooting November 16, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Diplomat says he overheard Trump call State & National News AP poll: Americans are struggling with identifying facts that are true State & National News 2 killed in shooting at California school