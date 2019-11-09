Maxine E. (Hale) Peck, 93, of Ossian, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

She was born March 18, 1926, in Fort Wayne, to William and Elva (Beard) Murphy.

Maxine was a 1943 graduate of Arcola High School. She was an accounting clerk for Indiana Michigan Power for more than 31 years. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Maxine is survived by her children, Gregory Peck, Candice (Kenneth) Fries, Nancy (Kenneth) Kreigh, Jeffery (Fran) Hale, and Leslie (Dwight) Whitmer; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Hille.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Hale, and her second husband, Edwin A. Peck.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave. in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Covington Knolls, 8325 Covington Road in Fort Wayne.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Covington Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.