Max W. Schwartz, 92, a lifetime resident of Wells County, Markle, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born the only child to Otis and Gladys Roe Schwartz on Nov. 10, 1927.

Max was a graduate of Union High School in Wells County, where he played on the basketball team. He married Alice Louise Freds Feb. 29, 1948, in her parents’ home in Markle; together the two have celebrated almost 71 years of marriage. Max was a faithful member of the Markle United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school to junior high kids for 20 years. He was a dairy farmer for 50 years who took pride in passing down his farm to his two sons, Alan and Hal.

Max enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and being active on his farm. In his free time, he would spend hours woodworking and making special Christmas gifts for his family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God is a legacy that will live on through the Schwartz family for generations.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Louise Freds Schwartz of Markle; two sons, Alan (Pam) Schwartz of Markle and Hal (Deb) Schwartz of Markle; three grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Schwartz of Markle, Zachary (Danielle) Schwartz of New Haven, and Robert Schwartz of Australia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel Tuesday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. A service to celebrate Max’s will follow at 2 p.m. with family friends Chuck Vernon and Steve McPeek officiating. Burial will take place in the Sparks Cemetery in rural Wells County.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to give a memorial donation to the Markle United Methodist Church, 145 W. Morse St. Markle, IN 46770 or The Forgotten Children, 2175 W. Silver River Way, Tucson, AZ 85745.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.