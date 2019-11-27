Mary Jo Zoda, 79, of Jackson Township, Wells County, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born on Monday, Dec. 25, 1939 to Marion and Alice (Lash) Rupley. She married Jerry L. Zoda on Saturday, Aug. 4, 1962.

Survivors include children, Joseph W. (Maryna) Zoda of Columbia City, Jack E. (Nicki) Zoda of Dillman, Judith A. (Mike) Ripperger of Van Buren, John M. (Dawn) Zoda of Dillman; nine grandchildren; and a twin sister, Nancy Ann (Jack) Gaunt of Wabash. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Richard M. Rupley.

Calling hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Subnday, Dec. 1 at at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at the funeral home with viewing held one hour before the service. Interment will follow next to her husband in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.

