Makayla K. Clark, 26, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday evening Nov. 3, 2019 in Tocsin.

Makayla was born in Bluffton on April 26, 1993. Her parents are Todd Myers of Ossian and Ronda K. Weaver Wilson and James A. Wilson of Bluffton.

She married Caleb B. Clark Oct. 17, 2015, in Bluffton; he survives in Bluffton.

Surviving in addition to her parents and her husband are a daughter, Hallie Mae Myers of Bluffton; a brother, Austin Myers of Bluffton; and five sisters, Adrian Wilson of Bluffton, Kylie (Adam) McCartney of Ossian, Jamie Costello of Ossian, Brandie (Clay) Dafforn of Ossian, and Stacie(Amy) Wilson of Seattle.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

