Leah M. Baxter, 96, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Leah was born in Peru, Ind., on May 28, 1923, to Alvin and Ethel May (Mutchelknause) Taylor. She married Herbert E. Baxter in Fort Wayne on Dec. 25, 1942; he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 1998.

Leah graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne and retired from Rea Magnet Wire in 1988 after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale, and enjoyed doing crafts and especially playing euchre.

Survivors include a daughter, Penney (Robert) Burns of Bluffton, three sons, Calvin Baxter of Corunna, Victor Baxter of Leesburg, Fla., and Russell Baxter of Phoenix, Ariz.; along with four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Leah was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Baxter; and two brothers, Wayne and Glen Taylor.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from noon until 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Monday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.