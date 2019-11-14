Joyce Anne “Joann” (Granny) Feltt, 83, of Bluffton, went home to heaven early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born March 27, 1936, in Big Stone Gap, Va., to James Robert Collier and Mary Anne Pierson.

She married Theodore “Wayne” Feltt April 27, 1956, in Bristol, Va., and he preceded her in death Jan. 12, 2014.

Joann’s first love was for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She shared her love for Jesus to anyone who would listen. She was a former member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union and the First Church of the Nazarene in Bluffton and was currently affiliated with St. John’s Family Worship Center in Vera Cruz.

She worked as the housekeeping and laundry supervisor at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne. She also was a waitress for the Dutch Mill in Bluffton, along with babysitting and cleaning homes.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Shepherd of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Travis (Linsey) Compton of Keystone, Chad (Amber) Shepherd of Fort Wayne, Kara Garrett of Bluffton, and Heidi Shepherd of Bluffton; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa A. Compton in 1990; a brother, Robert Collier; along with a half-sister and a half-brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Don Rentschler and Rev. Mike Hershey officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the activity department at Markle Health and Rehabilitation to help fund her love of playing BINGO with the residents.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com