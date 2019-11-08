Joan Stout, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning Nov. 7, 2019 at Markle Health and Rehabilitation in Markle.

Joan was born in Bluffton on Feb. 18, 1928, to Garth J. Roof and Mildred L. Hanley Roof. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Thomas D. Stout June 30, 1949, in; her husband preceded her in death Jan. 27, 1991.

She was a homemaker and served as a nurse’s aide at the Wells Community Hospital for many years.

Joan was a member of the American Legion Post 111 Ladies Auxiliary for more than 40 years and was a member at the First Reformed Church in Bluffton. Joan served on the Wells County Election Board for several years.

She enjoyed fishing, traveling and working with ceramics.

Joan is survived by a son, David (Sandy) Stout of Bluffton; four daughters, Beverly (Mike) Lobsiger of Punta Gorda, Fla., Jennifer (William) Platt of Poneto, Brenda “Sue” (Joseph) Wehr of Muncie, and Amy (Greg) Castilow of Bluffton; a sister, Barbara Garlock of Lima, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Gene Buxton of Anaheim, Calif.; and 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Dean Roof, and a sister, Bonnie Gene Buxton.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Goodwin – Cale and Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Dr. Bryson G. Bell will officiate.

Burial will take place at the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 111 Ladies Auxiliary or to First Reformed Church in Bluffton.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com