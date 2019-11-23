Jane E. Clark Delaplane, 59, of Logansport, a former resident of Wells County, died at 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Logansport Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 17, 1960, in Hartford City, to Clyde R. Miller and Martha Fern Ballinger Miller. Her parents preceded her in death.

She married Joe R. Clark July 8, 1978, at the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church; he preceded her in death Oct. 2, 2007. She married Ken Delaplane Sept. 19, 2010; he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Alesha (Ryan) Reed of Mexico, Ind., and Jessica (Yerano) Martinez of Peru, Ind.; a son, Joshua (Brittany) Clark of Dayton, Ohio; three stepsons, Josh Delaplane of Peru and Joe (Erica) Delaplane and Anthony Delaplane, both of Logansport; a stepdaughter, Sarah (Armando) Cervantes of Logansport; 11 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; three brothers, Dr. Tom (Denise) Miller, Larry Allen (Lisa) Miller, and Michael (Tammy) Miller; and two sisters, Joyce Gearheart and Janice (J.P.) Mattern.

Calling will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church, 8013W-1100S in Wells County. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Interment will be at a later date in the Asbury Cemetery.

The Walker and Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.

