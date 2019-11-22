James D. Dedrick, 87 of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jim was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Bluffton to James M. and Ethel L. (Bowman) Dedrick. He was a 1950 graduate of Bluffton High School and received a degree from IPFW.

Jim served our country in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, where he served as past commander for two terms and served on the honor guard. Jim was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton.

Jim and Irene M. (Dunne) were married on Aug. 22, 1953 in Widnes, England.

He enjoyed gardening, composting and raising chickens. Jim was very active in the Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. He was self-employed as a tool and die maker, owning his own business since 1979. Jim loved walking the River Greenway.

Survivors include his wife Irene of Bluffton along with three children; Lesley Gaskill of Bluffton, David J. Dedrick and Steven S. Dedrick, all of Bluffton along with 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandsons. Jim is also survived by a brother, John Dedrick of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mary Collier.

Services to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Father David Violi officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton with military honors by the United State Air Force Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and for one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.