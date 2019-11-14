Harold K. Arnold, 84, of Monroe, Ind., passed away at his residence Wednesday, Nov, 13, 2019.

He was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Adams County, to Floyd “Peck” and Lela Schlickman Arnold. On July 13, 1953, he married Pat Beitler.

Harold worked for Farm Bureau for 10 years, then worked for Zollner Pistons as a machinist for 36 years. He was a baseball coach for little league and pony league in Monroe for many years, a member of the Adams County Bowling Association, and was an avid golfer and I.U. fan. He was a Monroe volunteer firefighter for 25 years.

Harold was a great husband, father and grandfather. In his later years, he hauled Amish and was known as the Tootsie Roll Man!

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pat Arnold of Monroe; a son, Larry (Laura) Arnold of Sunny Hills, Fla.; three daughters, Kathy (Bill) Stoller of Bluffton, Pam Hamilton of Monroe, and Jill (Scott) Roth of Monroe; two brothers, Darrell (Joyce) Arnold of Decatur and Jim (Mary Ellen) Arnold of Geneva; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Maggie.

Harold was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Lindsey Arnold and Jade Amweg.

Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, with calling one hour prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Pastor Jay Carter will be officiating and burial will follow in Pleasant Dale Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Rock Study Boxing in Bluffton for Parkinson’s rehabilitation.

