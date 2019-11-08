Glenn Paul Roebuck, 90, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Glenn was born June 9, 1929, in Allen County, to Clarence and Cecelia Roebuck. He worked as a self-employed mechanic as well as having worked as sexton for the Hoverstock Cemetery.

Glenn was a charter member of Zanesville Lions Club and was a huge IU basketball fan.

Surviving are his children, Glenda (Kim) Lenwell and Robert (Julie) Roebuck; grandchildren, Craig (Amber) Lenwell, Amanda (Robert) Wade, Andrew Roebuck, Ethan (Cherie) Roebuck, Courtney (Zach) Smith, Amelia Roebuck, and Evan (Abby) Roebuck; great grandchildren, Quinn, Callen, Graham, Aidan, Mariel, and Kate; and sister, Doris Dull.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Roebuck; a son, Wesley Roebuck; and eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Zanesville Community Church of God, 11984 Marzane Road in Zanesville, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Hoverstock Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in Glenn’s memory may be made to the Zanesville Community Church of God or to Hoverstock Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Roebuck family.