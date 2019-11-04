Doris E. Kummer, 97, of Fort Wayne, a former resident of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 1, 2019, at her residence.

Doris was born Dec. 2, 1921, in Dorset, Ohio, to Jesse Haiflich and Edith Wiser Haiflich. She married Kenneth “Kenny” Kummer Sept. 5, 1942, in Bluffton; her husband preceded her in death on May 1, 1994.

A 1940 graduate of Ossian High School, Doris worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 25 years, retiring in 1983. In her early years, she and Kenny enjoyed traveling and vacationing with their children. Since her husband’s passing, she still enjoyed traveling to the Oregon coast and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Ron (Sharon) Kummer of Eugene, Ore.; a daughter, Sue Kummer of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; and her four-legged faithful companion, Aggie.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by a son, DeWayne Kummer; three sisters, Lucile Swaim, Rosalie Hamilton, and Jennie Krafft; and three brothers, Norman, Dallas, and John Haiflich.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in memory of Doris may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

