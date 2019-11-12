Doris E. Inskeep, 91 of Bluffton passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 10, 2019, at Christian Care.

She was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Wells County, to Noah and Dessie Sliger Vickrey. Doris was born and raised on Noah Vickrey’s family farm west of Bluffton on Ind. 124. She enjoyed the farm life and they lived there until 2004.

A 1946 graduate of Liberty Center High School, Doris worked at Wells Community Hospital for 30 years, and retired as the hospital’s treasurer. Even after retirement, Doris enjoyed friendships with several former employees.

She was a longtime member of the Liberty Center United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for more than 20 years.

Doris and William B. “Bill” Inskeep were married Aug. 26, 1950, at the Liberty Center United Methodist Church. They enjoyed traveling the United States, pulling their camper and wintering in California for 19 years upon retirement. Her husband preceded her in death Aug. 13, 2009.

Survivors include a son, Kent (Lana) Inskeep of Bluffton; two daughters, Susan (John) Freds Dowling of Bluffton and Jan (James) Miller of Redlands, Calif.; and 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Helen Cargar.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Diane Samuels and Pastor Eugene Vickrey officiating. Calling hours there are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the Liberty Center United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.