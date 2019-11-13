Home Opinions Disney releasing its library for streaming is a sign of the times Disney releasing its library for streaming is a sign of the times November 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Sad to see a museum closing in our nation’s capital Opinions Child rape stories are too ‘stupid’ for ABC News to cover Opinions ‘Nationalism’ shouldn’t be a dirty word