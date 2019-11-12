Daryl G. Weaver, 49, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence.

Daryl was born Jan. 17, 1970, in Bluffton, to Ronnie K. and Sue A. (Barnes) Weaver. His father preceded him in death Mar. 5, 2011, and his mother survives in Bluffton.

A 1989 graduate of Bluffton High School, Daryl was self-employed for many years in the construction industry. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding horses, and more recently he enjoyed painting pictures, along with spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, Daryl is survived by a daughter, Alexis Sue Timms-Weaver of Huntington, and two sisters, Ronda (James) Wilson of Bluffton and Tina Bennett (fiancé David Nelson II) of Bluffton.

In addition to his father, Daryl was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Weaver Sr.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home with additional visitation two hours prior to the service, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Tony Garton will officiate.

Private family burial will be held at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial donations can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

