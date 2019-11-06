Home Opinions California can’t keep the lights on California can’t keep the lights on November 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Red rover, red rover, are childhood games over? Opinions Why kids are socialists and how to start fixing it Opinions Still a fan of falling back and springing forward