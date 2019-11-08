The Wells County Board of Commissioners and/or the Wells County Council is accepting applications for Board Appointments to:

Local Alcoholic Beverage Board

Area Plan Commission Board

Property Tax Board of Appeals

Cemetery Board

Community Corrections Advisory Board

Wells County Health Board

Wabash River Heritage Corridor Commission

The appointments to these boards vary from annual appointments to 5 year appointments. All appointments will start on January 1, 2020. Some qualifications may apply for certain boards. If you are interested in serving on any of these boards please contact the Wells County Auditor’s Office at 260-824-6470 for an application. Applications can also be downloaded by going to the Commissioners or County Council page of the County Website at www.wellscounty.org. Send completed applications to Wells County Auditor, 102 W. Market St., Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714 or email to auditor@wellscounty.org. Applications will be accepted through November 27, 2019.

Wells County, Indiana prohibits discrimination and/or the exclusion of individuals from its governmental facilities, programs, activities and services based on the individual person’s race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, low income status, sexual orientation or limited English proficiency. Wells County, Indiana affirms its commitment to providing meaningful opportunities and access to government facilities, programs, activities and services in an effort to comply with all laws including: Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended; and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, as amended.

nb 11/7, 11/12, 11/14

hspaxlp