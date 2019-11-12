Beverly Ann Barker, 88, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.

Beverly was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Mandan, N.D., to Mattis and Gertrude Jongeward. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother.

Beverly was a member of the International Church of God. She enjoyed drawing, painting, and singing in her church choir, as well as playing her organ.

Beverly is survived by her children, Sydney R. (James) Bleicher of Pearblossom, Calif., Ralph R. (Chris) Barker of Fort Wayne, Keith M. (Renee) Barker of Fort Wayne, and Trudy A. (John) Young of Ossian, plus six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, Robert LeRoy Barker.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Barker family at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com