Betty Ann Straley, 73 of Warren. died at her home Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

She was born Dec. 4, 1945, in Huntington, to Merritt and Fern Palmer. She married James Spencer Straley on June 12, 1970. Her husband preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Donetta (Jeremy) Wagner of Warren and Cristy (Andrew) Rideout of Huntington, and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and three brothers, Donald, Wilber, and Lester Palmer.

Mrs. Straley requested to be cremated with a celebration of life to be set by the family at a later date.