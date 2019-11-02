Beth Ann Werling, 60, Fort Wayne, passed away at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis Monday night following complications from pancreatic surgery.

Born July 25, 1959, in Fort Wayne, to Noel and Marlene Smith Leitzman, she married former rural Ossian resident Colin Werling Oct. 21, 1989, at Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Fort Wayne. He survives.

She was a 1977 graduate of Snider High School and worked as a stocker at Kroger’s grocery store on West State Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

In addition to her husband and her father, she is survived by sons David and Carl, both of Fort Wayne; Carolyn (Doug) Daniels, Tucker, Ga.; Michele (Steve) Gardner, Valdosta, Ga.; and Darla Miller, St. Paul, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Glen (Julie) Werling of Ossian; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Services under the direction of Revs. David Peterson and Michael Frese will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 202 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne. Burial will follow at the Prairie View Cemetery near Tocsin.

Calling will be one hour prior to services as well as from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church Music Fund or the Bach Collegium.