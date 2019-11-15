Anna Inniger Liby, 85, of Berne, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital.

Anna was born March 17, 1934, to Rufus Inniger and Rachel Habegger. Anna was preceded in death by her husband of almost 49 years, John Liby, whom she married on Christmas Day 1952.

Anna graduated from Adams Central High School and was a lifelong member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed cooking, reading and playing games and was known as the “pie lady,” famously producing delicious pies at both the Dutch Mill and Snug restaurants in Bluffton. (Her baking even earned her a mention in Cafe Indiana, published in 2007.) Anna spent her later years living and socializing with lifelong friends at Swiss Village.

Anna is survived by brother, Palmer (Miriam) Inniger, and sister, Vera Zurcher; as well as children, Deb (Kent) Fiechter, Sue (Hugh) White, Pam (Steve) Good, Valeri (Brian) Lawson and Matt Liby, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Anna’s sister Mindy Basham also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at Swiss Village in Berne Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. Anna’s granddaughter, Meghan Good, will be officiating the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Swiss Village Endowment Fund.

Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home

