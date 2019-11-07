Home Lifestyle Alma mater honors Moon, granting her a Distinguished Alumna honor Alma mater honors Moon, granting her a Distinguished Alumna honor November 7, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Insights: Benefits of forgiveness Lifestyle Norwell High School Intern Spotlight Award: Megan Kling Lifestyle Visiting Nurse plans memorial event Nov. 24