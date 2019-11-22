CITY OF BLUFFTON, IN

NORTH SEWER MAIN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Bluffton, Indiana, by and through its Board of Public Works & Safety, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bids for:

NORTH SEWER MAIN

Bids may be forwarded by registered mail addressed to the Owner in care of the Board of Public Works & Safety, City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 or delivered in person to the bid opening and will be considered by the Owner at a open public meeting scheduled to receive, open and read aloud, such proposals, provided the same shall have been received not later than 11:00 a.m., local prevailing time, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Bluffton City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714. Proposals received after the bid opening process has begun will be returned unopened. Bids shall be submitted in an enclosed opaque sealed envelope, marked “NORTH SEWER MAIN”.

Bids will be evaluated and the intent is an Award of the bids will be on Tuesday, December 17th, and the execution of the Owner-Contractor Agreement will be made within sixty (60) days of the Notice of Award.

Work includes the installation of a new gravity sewer interceptor, including jack-and-bored casings; cast in place pipe lining; flow regulating structures; related appurtenances; and site restoration.

The work to be performed and the bids submitted, including any and all separate and combination bids, shall include sufficient and proper sums for all General, Construction, Mechanical, Electrical, Installation, Labor, Materials, Tools, Equipment, Taxes (both Federal and State), Permits, Licenses, Insurance, Service Costs, and so forth, incident to and required for the construction of the facilities.

All materials furnished and labor performed incident to and required for the proper and satisfactory execution of the contracts shall be furnished and performed in accordance with the requirements of the contract documents as defined in the General Conditions of the Construction Contract, and any addenda thereto, prepared by the Engineer, DLZ Indiana, LLC. Said drawings are on file in the office of the following: the Engineer, 825 South Barr Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802; the Owner, the City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a Certified Check or acceptable Bidder’s Bond made payable to the Owner, in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the highest aggregate proposal, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the Bidder will, if awarded a contract or contracts, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within fourteen (14) days of said notification.

Approved Performance and Payment Bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of each Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bond will be in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price and must be in full force and effect for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of written acceptance of and final payment of the work.

Failure to execute a contract and to furnish a Performance and Payment Bond as hereinafter set out will be cause for forfeiture to the Owner of the amount of money represented by the Certified Check or Bidder’s Bond, as and for liquidated damages.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms provided by the Engineer which shall include the Non-Collusion Affidavit. Each bid shall also include the revised Indiana Questionnaire Form No. 96, all as required by Statute.

No bids shall be withdrawn after the opening of bids without the consent of the Owner for a period of ninety (90) days after the scheduled time of receiving same.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in the bidding.

The Project Drawings, Project Manual, Technical Specifications, and all bid documents can be purchased through ARC, 445 Fernhill Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805, Phone (260) 483-8066, fortwayne.orders@e-arc.com. Plans are also on file at the Bluffton Wastewater Facility and at DLZ Indiana, LLC, 825 South Barr Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA

BOARD OF PUBLIC

WORKS & SAFETY, By:

/S/ Tamara D. Runyon,

IAMC, Clerk Treasurer

