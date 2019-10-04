Home Opinions Woman does Daffy Duck impersonation and survives Woman does Daffy Duck impersonation and survives October 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Will this organize the Democrats? Opinions Time for grammarians to give the rest of us a break Opinions The Forget-Me-Not seeds in the mail