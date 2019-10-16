Home Lifestyle What’s that mean? It’s an idiom. … So, what’s an idiom? What’s that mean? It’s an idiom. … So, what’s an idiom? October 16, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Blanket construction crew Lifestyle Montpelier to host Chili Cook-Off Nov. 9 Lifestyle Ossian Rotary will hear from polio survivor