Home State & National News Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire is permanent Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire is permanent October 24, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Autoworkers from closed plants fight proposed GM-UAW contract State & National News GM’s CEO joins negotiations State & National News 12 Democratic candidates rip into Trump — and query each other