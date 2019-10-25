Trent “Duke” Smith, 54, of Hamilton Lake, formerly of Ossian, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

He was born July 28, 1965, in Fort Wayne, to John K. Smith and Geraldine “Gerry” Adam Smith. He graduated from Norwell High School and spent his career working in tool and die. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, riding his Harley, and spending time with his grandson. He will be remembered as a truly great guy.

Surviving family include his sons, Colten (Taryn McCormick) Smth and Teagen Smith; grandson, Daxtyn Smith; significant other, Lois Patrick; brothers, Troy (Chelli) Smith and Tad (Lisa) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

His parents preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com