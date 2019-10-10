MKM architecture + design

Wells County Public Library

Bluffton, Indiana

SECTION 001113 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

1.1 PROJECT INFORMATION

A. Notice to Bidders: Qualified bidders may submit bids for project as described in this Document. Submit bids according to the Instructions to Bidders.

B. Project Identification: BP #1: Wells County Public Library – Interior Renovation.

1. Project Location: 200 W. Washington St. – Bluffton, IN 46714.

C. Owner: Wells County Public Library.

D. Architect: MKM architecture + design, 119 W. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 (phone: 260-422-0783).

E. Project Description: Project consists of the interior renovation of the existing library (i.e., carpet, paint), new casework, and upgrades to existing public restrooms. Work is indicated in the Contract Documents.

F. Construction Contract: Bids will be received for the following Work:

1. General Contract (all trades).

1.2 BID SUBMITTAL AND OPENING

A. Owner will receive sealed lump sum bids until the bid time and date at the location given below. Owner will consider bids prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders issued by Owner, and delivered as follows:

1. Bid Date: November 7, 2019

2. Bid Time: 2:00 PM, local time.

3. Location: Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

B. Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud.

1.3 BID SECURITY

A. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount. Bid security shall be a certified check or bid bond and shall be the bidder’s guarantee that said bidder will, if the contract is awarded to said bidder, execute within ten (10) days of acceptance of his bid, a Contract for the work bid upon. All bid bonds shall be made payable to the Owner and be executed by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Indiana. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities.

B. An out-of-state contractor will have Indiana State Gross Income Tax withheld by the Owner, unless they can show proof that they are registered with the Indiana Secretary of State to conduct business in the State of Indiana.

1.4 PREBID MEETING

A. Bidders are urged to attend a pre-bid conference at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at the Wells County Public Library located at 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton, IN 46714 with representatives of the Owner and Architect present to discuss construction sequence, bidding requirements and information; contractor’s work and storage areas; and requirements for contractor’s personnel. See Section 002513 “Prebid Meetings” for more information.

1.5 DOCUMENTS

A. Online Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain access after October 10, 2019, by contacting Eastern Engineering Supply, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 at 260/426-3119. Once registered, bidders will be able to review documents in person and order printed copies of plans and specifications. Printed documents can be picked up from Eastern Engineering Supply or they can be shipped directly. Bidders are required to pay all printing, shipping, handling, and online fees.

B. Viewing Procurement and Contracting Documents: Examine after October 10, 2019, at Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

1.6 TIME OF COMPLETION

A. Successful bidder shall begin the Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time. It is the intention of the Owner that construction of the project will start January 6, 2020.

1.7 BIDDER’S QUALIFICATIONS

A. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work.

B. The successful bidders will be required to furnish Performance and Payment Bonds for one hundred percent (100%) of their contract amount prior to execution of contracts. Bonds shall be in full force and effect for a period of at least 12 months after the date of final completion and acceptance of the longest guarantee provided under the contractor’s contract. Should the contractor’s bonding company default; the contractor will be responsible for securing a new bond within fourteen (14) calendar days.

END OF SECTION 001113

