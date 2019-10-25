ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the TOWN OF MARKLE, Indiana, by and through its Town Council, and/or, referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed Bid Documents at the Town Hall 197 E. Morse St., Markle, Indiana 46770 until 2 P.M. local time on November 20, 2019. Bids shall be opened at the town council meeting on November 20, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. at 197 E. Morse St., Markle, Indiana 46770, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read for the 2020 CCMG Paving Project.

Project Description: Road Resurfacing of the following road segments: Haflich_St. from Second St. to 254’ North of Second St., Brickley St. from Allen St. to Dead End, Girvin St. from Clark St. to Town Limits, Mercury St. from Clark to Town Limits, and Allen St. from Brickley to Dead End, High St. from Scott St. to Logan St., South St. from County Line Rd. to Maddux St., Hale St. from Clark St. to Maddux St., Second St. from County Line Rd. to Haflich St., and Countryside Dr. from Logan St. to Tracy St. New Sidewalk construction along Countryside Dr. from Apartment complex to Tracy St. Chip and Seal and Fog Seal on CR600N/Windridge St. from Clark St. to Town Limits. Road Reconstruction with Drainage improvements of Gardner Ct. from South St. to Cul-de-Sac.

Bids shall be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis as indicated on the Bid Form

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informalities in bidding. Any proposal received after the time and date specified shall not be considered.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering, Inc. (F&V), 5331 South Bend Dr., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804. Telephone 260.435.1414. Bidding Documents are available via an FTP site in portable document format (PDF) at no cost. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained for a non-refundable payment of $150.00, plus a non-refundable payment of $50.00 for mailing. Contact Jay Wyss, at jwvss@fveng.com

The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by F&V will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from F&V. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than

Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays during normal working hours.

Bidding Documents may also be examined at the following locations after Oct. 25, 2019:

Town of Markle, 197 E. Morse St., Markle, Indiana 46770

Bid Room at www.fveng .com

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting all streets and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. The bid documents shall include all information requested by Indiana Form 96 (Revised 2013) included with the Specifications. Under Section Ill of Form 96, the Bidder shall submit a financial statement. A copy of the proposed Financial Statement to be submitted with the bid is included in the bid documents section to these specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

The Town of Markle reserves the right to accept any bid, reject any or all bids, to waive informalities and make the award in any manner deemed in the best interest of the Town.

Any questions prior to bid opening shall be directed, in writing, via email to Jay Wyss at jwvss@fveng. com

Town of Markle Indiana

Rick Asher

Town Supervisor

Date: Oct. 18, 2019

