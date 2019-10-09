Ruth I. Springer, 89, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10:20 p.m. at Ossian Health Care. She was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Gabriel and Anna Facks Springer.

She worked for 32 years at Container Corp. in Fort Wayne. She was a lifelong member at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Thiele Road, where she served on the Altar Guild and the flower committee. Her passion was baking cakes for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, or just any special occasion.

Surviving family include six nieces and nephews, Dawn (Greg) Morphew, Dan (Melissa) Kramer, Kevin (Marilyn) Springer, Mark (Teri) Kramer, Joel (Denise) Springer, and Rebecca (Robert) Demaree; nine great-nieces; 11 great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; and two great-great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her sister, Neoma Kramer; and brothers, Richard and Chester Springer.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the church. Burial will be in the St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the St. Mark Lutheran Church General Fund or Flower Fund.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is handling arrangements.