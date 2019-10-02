Visitation and burial for Robert Jackson, 64, will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, in Montpelier. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home and burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Jackson died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

He was born Dec. 14, 1954, in Montpelier, to Dr. McClain C. Jackson and Florence C. Jackson. His mother survives in Loveland, Colo. He married Cathy L. Jackson July 31, 1985.

Additional survivors include three sons, David, Dustin (Ashley) and Colton (Linnea); three siblings, John and Steve of Loveland, Colo., and Susan (Rick) of Corydon; and eight grandchildren.

A service was held Friday, Sept. 27, at Faith Church in Fort Collins, Colo.