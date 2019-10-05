Robert G. Heaston, 93, of Warren, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his residence in Warren.

He was born June 15, 1926, in Huntington, to Wilbert and Darlene Brumbaugh Heaston; they preceded him in death. He married Wiladene E. McIlrath Heaston Nov. 21, 1948, at the Salamonie Church of the Brethren in Lancaster; she survives in Warren.

Additional survivors include a son, James R. Heaston of Markle; daughters, Peggy D. Smith of Markle and Bonnie Boxell of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Reed and Marjorie Harvey.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren, and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home before the service. A service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com