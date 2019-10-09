Rev. Jerry Flueckiger, 81, of Berne, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Swiss Village in Berne.

He was born April 26, 1938, in Decatur to John Flueckiger and the late Ella Gerber Scare. Jerry was united in marriage to Bonnie Cook Aug. 27, 1960, and she survives.

Jerry was a faithful member of First Mennonite Church in Berne, serving the Lord in many capacities as youth minister, Christian educator, interim pastor, and the care and visitation pastor. He also was a Sunday school teacher, served on the church board, and sang in the church choir and Men’s Chorus.

Jerry was also a past director of the Swiss Heritage Society and volunteered at Adams Memorial Hospital. Jerry was elected to the Berne City Council for one term, served on the South Adams School Board for eight years, and was a current board member of the Adams County Council on Aging for 21 years. Jerry was a baseball coach for the Minor Leagues, Little Leagues, and Pony Leagues and also coached basketball, football and wrestling. He also managed the Berne Community Pool for three years and sang with the Edelweiss Singers.

He held education to be very important. He graduated in June 1960 from Lakeland University with a bachelor of art degree. From there, he received his master’s degree of education from St. Francis College and his master’s of theology in 1963 from United Theological Seminary. Jerry served the Lord as a pastor for more than 55 years in St. Peter UCC in Van Wert, St. Paul UCC in Van Wert County, Toledo, Rockford, Ohio, St. John UCC in Vera Cruz, St. Luke UCC in Decatur, Cross UCC and First Mennonite Churches in Berne. He was also a teacher for Van Wert, South Adams, and Bluffton-Harrison schools. Jerry also coached sports at South Adams and Bluffton-Harrison schools.

Jerry enjoyed wood working, watching his grandchildren and attending their many activities. Jerry was very active in the many activities offered at Swiss Village, he enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, singing with Swiss Village Singers, and enjoyed using the exercise facilities at the Village.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie Flueckiger of Berne; sons Mark (Kim) Flueckiger of Huntington and David (Debbie) Flueckiger of Fort Wayne; brothers, Charles (Connie) Lane of Bryant, Elmer Scare of rural Geneva and Phil (Teresa) Scare of Waterloo, S.C.; sister, Elmyra Wolfe of Decatur; six grandchildren, Erica Kirchner, Kelcey Zaugg, Joy Miller, Calvin Flueckiger, Tyler Flueckiger, and Taylor Flueckiger; and nine great-grandchildren, Kaidon Flueckiger, Braxten Kirchner, Bohden Kirchner, Logan Kirchner, Degan Kirchner, Kacyn Zaugg, Kreighten Zaugg, Kashden Zaugg, and Kixley Zaugg.

Jerry was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Maag; brother, David Scare; stepfather, Karl Scare; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Esibell Scare.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Mennonite Church in Berne with Pastor Jeff Linthicum and Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in M.R.E. Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Swiss Village Chapel and 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the First Mennonite Church Family Life Center and also two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Preferred memorials can be given to the Swiss Village Samaritan Fund or First Mennonite Assistance Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes – Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.