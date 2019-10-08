Rev. James Thomas Hodson, 90, died Sept. 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Decatur, Ala., to Earl and Mary Geneva Eubanks Hodson. Tom married his wife Mildred Epperson on Sept. 2, 1949.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Karen Hodson Foust (James) of Conway, Ark.; son, James T. Hodson (Denise) of West Lafayette; and his brother, David Hodson, as well as four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Earl Hodson, Jr., and a granddaughter.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Chapel at the United Methodist Memorial Home at Heritage Pointe in Warren. All attending are invited to a reception immediately following the service in the Fahl Room.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.