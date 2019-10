Where and When to vote for the 2019 Municipal Election

Early Voting in the Clerk’s Office, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton:

Monday October 21, 2019 through Friday October 25, 2019- 8:00AM to 4:30PM

Saturday October 26, 2019- 7:00AM to 12:00PM

Monday October 28, 2019 through Friday, November 1, 2019- 8:00am to 4:30PM

Saturday November 2, 2019 -7:00AM to 12:00PM

Monday November 4, 2019- 8:00AM to 12:00PM

Early Voting at the Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Dustman Road, Bluffton:

Saturday October 26, 2019- 8:00AM to 1:00PM

Thursday October 31, 2019- 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Friday November 1, 2019 -10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturday November 2, 2019- 8:00AM to 1:00PM

Early Voting at the 4-H Park, 1240 S 4-H Road, Bluffton:

Thursday October 31, 2019- 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Friday November 1, 2019 -10:00AM to 7:00PM

ELECTION DAY FROM 6:00AM TO 6:00PM

Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Dustman Road, Bluffton

4-H Park, 1240 S 4-H Road, Bluffton

