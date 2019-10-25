Home Sports Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: The Buckeyes first big test Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: The Buckeyes first big test October 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions The world is moving on from my ‘Pizza Machine’ Opinions Trudeau hangs on because Canada is still progressive Sports High School Calendar: 10-25-2019