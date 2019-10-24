Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Wednesday, the 6th day of November, 2019, to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

CIRCUIT COURT

Pauper Attorney

(1000-30120-000-0232) $14,000.00

SUBSTANCE/INDIGENT FUND

Drug Alcohol Testing

(4904-39300-000-0000) $1,200.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Transponder

(8118-31102-000-0000) $14,118.00

