Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 22nd day of October, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Matthew & Angie Norris, 3490 N 500 W, Markle, IN 46770 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the rear yard setback from 20’ to 5’ for a barn.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 3490 N 500 W, Markle, Indiana 46770

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.5 acres in the SE quarter of Section 18 Township 27N Range 11E in Rockcreek Township.

Dated this 4th day of October, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 10/10

hspaxlp