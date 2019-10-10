Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 22nd day of October, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Matthew Garwick, 7905 N 400 E, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the side yard setback from 20’ to 10’ for a shed.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 7905 N 400 E, Ossian, Indiana 46777

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1 acre in the NW quarter of Section 26 Township 28N Range 12E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 4th day of October, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

