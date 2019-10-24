STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS, SS:
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-1909-EU-000036
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF:
Jerry L. Zehner
Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS SUPERIOR COURT NO. 3 OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA.
In the matter of the Estate of Jerry L. Zehner, Cause No. 09C01-1909-EU-000036
Notice is hereby given that Zachary S. Zehner was on October 9, 2019, appointed Personal Representative/Executors of the Estate of Jerry L. Zehner, and are hereby authorized to administer the Estate without Court supervision.
All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, August 16, 2019, whichever is earlier or said claim will forever bared.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 9th day of October, 2019.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Bruce E. McLane
Atty. No. 10166-27
Attorney at law
312 South Washington Street
Marion, IN 46952
Telephone 765-662-6627
