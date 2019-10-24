STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS, SS:

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1909-EU-000036

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF:

Jerry L. Zehner

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS SUPERIOR COURT NO. 3 OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA.

In the matter of the Estate of Jerry L. Zehner, Cause No. 09C01-1909-EU-000036

Notice is hereby given that Zachary S. Zehner was on October 9, 2019, appointed Personal Representative/Executors of the Estate of Jerry L. Zehner, and are hereby authorized to administer the Estate without Court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, August 16, 2019, whichever is earlier or said claim will forever bared.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 9th day of October, 2019.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Bruce E. McLane

Atty. No. 10166-27

Attorney at law

312 South Washington Street

Marion, IN 46952

Telephone 765-662-6627

nb 10/24, 10/31

hspaxlp