STATE OF INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT/ OWQ, NPDES PUBLIC NOTICE NO. 2019-10G-RD; NOTICE DATE: OCTOBER 30, 2019; RESPONSE DUE: DECEMBER 2, 2019. DRAFT MODIFICATION: PONETO (town) WWTP, Permit No. IN0059048, WELLS COUNTY, 0105 W Washington St, Poneto, IN. This municipal modification reflects changes to the facility description and modifications to the effluent limitation requirements. Permit Manager: Nick Eilerman, 317/232-8619, neilerma@idem.in.gov. Public Response/Comments: Written comments are required, send first class mail to: IDEM/OWQ/NPDES/PS, 100 N Senate Av (mail code 65/42PS Rm 1255) Indianapolis, IN 46204, or Email to the Permit Manager. A copy of the Draft Permit is also on file with your local Health Department. Comments/Public Hearing: IDEM is required, by Rule 327 IAC 5-3.5-5, to publish this Notice & solicit public comment or requests for Public Hearing. Visitors are welcome to view the documents at IDEM from 9 – 4, M – F (excluding state holidays; copies 10¢ per page). All written correspondence must be postmarked no later than the Response Due date of this Notice. Notices of subsequent action will ONLY be sent to persons providing their contact address or Email & cannot be made to persons who fail to request such notifications. Public Hearing Determination: IDEM will determine if a Public Hearing is needed based on the comments or requests received. All requests must include the following: name & contact information (address, phone, E-mail) of the person making the request & their interest; persons represented by the person making the request; the reason for the request; and the issues proposed for consideration at the Hearing. For your rights & responsibilities see: Public Participation: http://www.in.gov/idem/5474.htm; Citizen Guide: http://www.in.gov/idem/5903.htm. Please tell others you think would be interested in this matter.

