Home Lifestyle Norwell High School ICE Student Spotlight Emmy Cupp Norwell High School ICE Student Spotlight Emmy Cupp October 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Donation to Boys and Girls Club Lifestyle Markle News: 10-01-2019 Lifestyle Make Halloween less scary: Don’t forget your ‘anti-monster’ spray