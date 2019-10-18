Nickolas A. “Nick” Roller, 42, of Uniondale, passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2019, at his residence.

Nick was born July 13, 1977, in Bluffton, to Jack and Patty (Gerwig) Roller; both parents survive in Uniondale.

Nick attended Norwell High School and assisted with the family farming business, Roller Farms, for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three boys. He will be remembered for his kindness and his willingness to always help anyone in need.

In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by three sons, Jakson Roller of Uniondale and Hudson and Mason Roller of Ossian, and a sister, Mandy (Justin) McGuire of Madison, Wis.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in Nick’s memory may be made to the Markle Park Foundation, P.O. Box 306, Markle, IN 46770.

