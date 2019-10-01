Home Videos & Photo Galleries N-B Video: Rock Creek Container Homes builds project in Markle N-B Video: Rock Creek Container Homes builds project in Markle October 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Learn more in the Tuesday, Oct. 1, News-Banner. (Photos and video by Jessica Bricker) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos & Photo Galleries Warriors dominate Raiders On the Beat N-B Links: Harm reduction programs in Indiana for substance use disorder Videos & Photo Galleries N-B PHOTOS: 19 compete in 2019 Ossian Days Prince and Princess contest