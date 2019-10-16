Myron Dayton Disher, 95, of Ossian, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Myron was born March 8, 1924. in Portland, Ind., to Raymond and Catherine Disher. Myron served in the U. S. Army and then worked for 48 years as a barber. He enjoyed spending time outdoors enjoying nature.

He is survived by his children, Brenda (Paul) Linder of Bluffton, Brian (June) Disher of Ossian, Ronald (Sheri) Disher of Ossian, and Linda (Gary) Green of Bluffton, and 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Esther Virginia Disher, in 2018; and his brothers Robert Disher, Forest Disher, and Virgil Disher.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation for Myron will also be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Myron’s memory may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Disher family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com